Stephen A. Smith Not Going To Start Doubting Bill Belichick Now

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has the utmost respect for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In fact, Smith believes nobody has done the job better in the history of professional football than Belichick.

“I want to make sure that I’m very clear about my feelings on Bill Belichick. I think this is the greatest coach in the history of the profession,” Smith said on “First Take” on Tuesday. “Greater than (Vince) Lombardi, greater than Bill Walsh. Greater than all of them. He is just that phenomenal. And the reason I say that is because he’s got two rings as a defensive coordinator to go with his six rings as a head coach.”

With Smith rightfully holding Belichick in such high regard, he think’s it’s, to use a word used often by Smith, blasphemous for some to question how Belichick has set up his unconventional coaching staff for this season.

While Belichick hasn’t named an outright player caller for the offense — all signs point to those responsibilities belonging to Matt Patricia — Smith preaches patience that Belichick will figure it all out, even if he taps himself to call offensive plays.

“He’s a guy that designates and allocates responsibility to others. He’s an overseer to some degree, and he’s done a helluva job of it,” Smith said. “I think it’s an absolute travesty that people sit here and act like, ‘This man might call the plays. It’s a problem Stephen A. It’s a problem.’ I’m like, this is Bill Belichick that we’re talking about here. I would like to remind everybody that the man’s record in 22 years in New England is 254-99. His overall record in 27 years is 290-143. That’s a 67% winning percentage. I’m not saying he’s going to be successful, but can we fall back and say, ‘Let’s see.’ If there’s anyone on earth that deserves the right to say to us, ‘Could you fall back and let me show you?’ Wouldn’t it be him? I think it would be him.”

Despite Smith’s glowing praise of Belichick, his commentary wasn’t all positive about the Patriots.