Twitter Graphic Casts Plausible Doubt On Tom Brady ‘GOAT’ Status

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is often called the “greatest of all time,” the “GOAT,” if you will, but the Buccaneers quarterback has nothing on the “Hitman.”

When Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, NFL fans lauded the 22-year veteran for being the best athlete in all of sports. Of course, arguments could be made for Michael Jordan and his dominant run in the ’90s with the Chicago Bulls, Bill Russell and his 11 championships with the Boston Celtics. There are even individual athletes like Tigers Woods and his 15 major championships or Serena Williams and her 23 Grand Slam titles.

However, a graphic posted by Super 70s Sports on Wednesday adds a new contender for the GOAT: Bret Hart. They admit they didn’t make the graphic, but it is stylized in a combat sports manner listing out the accolades of Brady and Hart.

The two have won seven world titles, but that’s where Brady falls off. Hart is a two-time King of the Ring winner, three-time tag team champion, three-time Intercontinental Champion, five-time United States Champion and two Hall of Fame inductions.

Now, Brady is likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that’s still one less than Hart, who was inducted individually and as a member of The Hart Foundation.

Because of the scripted nature of pro wrestling, one would scoff at Hart’s accomplishments, and there is merit to that argument. Pro wrestling is not a meritocracy and the best performers are not always pushed as champions, but Hart is the exception.

Hart was a fantastic worker in his era and put on the most exciting matches, specifically his WrestleMania 13 match against “Stone Cold” Steven Austin — arguably the best match of Austin’s career.