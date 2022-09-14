Steelers Passing Game Big Challenge For Patriots Despite Who’s At QB

NESN Logo Sign In

There have been considerable changes in Pittsburgh since the Patriots and Steelers last played in 2019. But one thing remains constant: The Steelers’ annually dangerous passing game.

Fortunately for New England, Mitch Trubisky, not Ben Roethlisberger, will be under center at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Roethlisberger wasn’t able to do much against the Patriots over the last two decades, but he was a far better player than Trubisky.

Still, even with a below-average quarterback leading the Pittsburgh offense, the Patriots will have their work cut out for them in slowing down the Steelers’ bevy of offensive skilled players. Never mind the fact that Trubisky and the Steelers just beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener.

Of course, it starts with Pittsburgh’s talented receiving corps. The Steelers feature Diontae Johnson, one of the better all-around receivers in the NFL; Chase Claypool, a tall, athletic freak who’s used in a variety of ways — including on end-arounds; and George Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022 who has the size, speed and ability to be an impact player. They also have solid depth at receiver, including old friend Gunner Olszewski, who played nine offensive snaps on Sunday — in addition to returning punts — in his Steelers debut.

“This group’s a really good group,” Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said Tuesday. “You’ve got Diontaie Johnson out there, Claypool and Pickett. So, those guys are extremely talented guys, big guys. You also have (Miles) Boykin, (Steven) Simms and Gunner over there, as well, that complement the group really well.

“I would say, for the most part, the challenge is them throwing up the football. They do a really good job of that, making contested-catch situations.”

But it’s not just about the wideouts. Pittsburgh also rosters 24-year-old Najee Harris, one of the better receiving backs in football, and second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, an ascending player at his position.