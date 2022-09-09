Bill Belichick Makes Humorous Admission About Health At Age 70

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is no spring chicken, so taking care of his health is probably pretty high on his priority list.

The Patriots head coach will enter his 24th season in New England when the season begins for the Pats on Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins. Belichick, at the ripe age of 70, is 23 years older than Matt Patricia and 40 years older than Joe Judge. He watched Dante Scarnecchia retire at the age of 71 in 2020.

As he gets older, Belichick certainly will want to keep his health in check, especially if the Patriots are going to cause him any stress this season. And getting healthier was a goal of Belichick’s once he turned 70.

“I’ve got a couple of people here that help me with that,” Belichick told The Boston Globe. “Moses (Cabrera, head strength and conditioning coach) works me pretty hard. I’ve dropped a few pounds this year, so I’m not as fat as I used to be.”

It’s unclear if the weight dropped will cause Belichick to get a new hoodie with the sleeves cut off.

Many NFL head coaches around Belichick are getting younger. Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay is 36, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is 42 and New York Jets’ Mike McDaniel is 38. There are five total head coaches in their 30s and the age gap between the youngest (McDaniel) and oldest (Belichick) is 42 years.

We’ll see how the new, lighter Belichick and the rest of the Patriots fare in Week 1 when they kick off the season at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.