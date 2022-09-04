CT Sun Wrap: Sloppy Play Dooms Connecticut In Game 3 Vs. Sky

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun fell to the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 76-72 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With the Game 3 verdict, the Sky took a 2-1 lead in the teams’ second-round playoff series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Quite frankly, the Sun didn’t deserve to win this matinee matchup and they were fortunate to be within striking distance from wire to wire.

Connecticut was careless with the basketball from the get-go, turning it over 17 times to Chicago’s eight. The Sun also were dreadful in the paint, especially in the first half, as they effectively couldn’t buy a basket down low. This obviously is a recipe for disaster for a team with typically reliable interior forces like Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner.

What largely kept Connecticut in the game was Chicago’s ugly showing from beyond the arc. The visitors only converted on six of their 25 3-point attempts, while the Sun posted a much tidier 5-for-12 mark from distance.

But even with the Sky making plenty of mistakes in their own right, you’re not going to win many games in which you go scoreless for nearly five (!) minutes in the fourth quarter. Jones, the reigning league MVP, was on the bench for most of that stretch, which is an indictment of how out of sorts Connecticut was Sunday. The Sun made things pretty interesting in the final minute, but the Sky leaned on their battle-tested veterans to finish the job.