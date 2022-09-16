How Former Patriot J.C. Jackson Fared In Chargers Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson’s debut with the Los Angeles Chargers came a week later than expected due to ankle surgery he had just prior to the start of the season.

Jackson was even a game-time decision for Thursday night’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the former New England Patriots cornerback ended up suiting up and his first showing with the Chargers came with mixed results.

While Jackson recorded six tackles, which was third-best for Los Angeles, he got burned on a key play by Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson in the third quarter. Watson lost Jackson with an out-and-up move, giving him the separation needed to haul in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Watson’s grab ignited Kansas City to a 27-24 comeback victory at Arrowhead Stadium, and you can watch Watson beat Jackson on the play here:

Justin Watson put J.C. Jackson in a spin cycle ?

pic.twitter.com/cdUC93JpCA — PFF (@PFF) September 16, 2022

While it was clearly a negative play for Jackson, another former member of the Patriots’ secondary didn’t place all of the blame on him. In fact, Jason McCourty thought the Chargers weren’t deploying Jackson correctly.

“I want to see J.C. in more press man,” McCourty, who is now a host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” tweeted out. “That’s where he’s been dominant in his young career.”