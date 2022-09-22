Ime Udoka Suspension Reports Link Veteran Coach To Join Celtics Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

Should the Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka, as reports have indicated, the organization reportedly is planning to elevate Joe Mazzulla to the interim head coaching role. It would be the first NBA coaching opportunity for the 34-year-old Mazzulla, which then could prompt the Celtics to add a veteran on the bench to aid in the transition.

Longtime NBA head coach Frank Vogel is one who is being speculated with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix sharing that Vogel could be considered given his longstanding relationship with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Vogel most recently served as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, doing so the past three seasons, before being fired from the helm this offseason. Vogel has coached 11 seasons in the league with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Lakers, combining for a 431-389 overall record. He also served as an assistant coach of the Celtics from 2001-2004.

Of course, likely the only way Vogel is added to the staff is if the Celtics do, in fact, suspend Udoka. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics are considering suspending Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a violation of team rules, which The Athletic’s Shams Charania said was rooted in an intimate and consensual relationship with a team staffer. Udoka, as Mannix reported Thursday morning, is considering resigning from his post and all developments have made it fair to think the head coach’s tenure in Boston is approaching its end.