Hard To Ignore Impact Of This Sneaky-Big Patriots Gameday Change

FOXBORO, Mass. — Throughout the preseason, fans, reporters and pundits were focused on the in-game actions of Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

But there was one coach whose gameday role was overlooked but nonetheless noteworthy: Billy Yates.

New England’s assistant offensive line coach started each preseason game in the booth while play-caller and primary O-line coach Matt Patricia juggled multiple sideline responsibilities. In the first preseason game, center David Andrews, who was inactive, spent the first half coaching up linemen between series before Patricia joined the group after conferring with Belichick and/or Judge. Yates then would come down to the field for the second half and coach up linemen for the rest of the game.

From the outside, it seemed like an unsustainable setup. Did Patricia really have enough time to go over all the necessary adjustments with the linemen? Did his time with linemen distract him from valuable in-game back-and-forth with quarterback Mac Jones?

The debate mattered not, as the Patriots kept the configuration for their season-opening game in Miami. Of course, New England’s offensive line was bad in the loss to the Dolphins, suffering myriad breakdowns and allowing multiple free rushers at Jones. Despite the rough performance, Jones and Patricia insisted the awkward setup was working just fine and Belichick indicated Yates’ role wouldn’t change.

“We feel like it’s the best way to operate,” Belichick said last Wednesday of Yates working in the booth. ” … The benefits of it have been what we were looking for.”

Well, a funny thing happened last Sunday in Pittsburgh: Yates began the game on the sideline and stayed there throughout the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers.