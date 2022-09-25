These Jarring Photos Show Injured Mac Jones In Excruciating Pain

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were seated near the stairway toward the Patriots locker room Sunday afternoon, you probably thought Mac Jones’ season was over.

The Patriots quarterback could end up missing time after injuring his left ankle late in New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Jones reportedly returned negative X-rays after hobbling off the field at Gillette Stadium. Still, judging by photos of Jones limping down the stairs behind the Patriots bench, it’s clear he was in significant pain after having his ankle rolled up on by Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Check out these photos taken by an Associated Press photographer, via Chris Mason of MassLive:

The AP shots of Mac Jones being carried down the tunnel aren't pretty. pic.twitter.com/0tXSdxa9Ps — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 25, 2022

And here’s another photo from Boston Sports Journal photographer Adam Richins:

Jones’ injury obviously will be closely monitored ahead of New England’s Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers. He didn’t speak to reporters after the game, and Bill Belichick declined to offer an update on Jones.