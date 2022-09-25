What Ravens’ Calais Campbell Said About Injuring Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Calais Campbell didn’t do anything wrong when he delivered the hit that injured Mac Jones on Sunday, but he still feels bad about what happened.

The Ravens defensive lineman fell on Jones’ ankle late in Baltimore’s 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots. Jones immediately hobbled toward the locker room — not putting any weight on his left leg — and later returned negative X-rays on his left ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Jones didn’t speak to reporters after the game and head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer an update on New England’s franchise quarterback.

Campbell offered his take on the situation during a postgame conversation with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“Just trying to get pressure on him,” Campbell said, per Giardi. “Hit him. Make him uncomfortable. … I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of the game. I hope he is OK.”

Jones wasn’t good before suffering his injury. The Patriots quarterback completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but also threw three horrendous interceptions. He played a huge role in what was a blown opportunity for New England.