Mac Jones Injury: Latest Update On Patriots QB’s Condition

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly avoided a broken bone during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Initial X-rays on Jones’ injury after New England’s 37-26 defeat at Gillette Stadium were negative, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Jones will be healthy enough to suit up for next Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, however. He still might have sustained a high ankle sprain — an injury that often takes multiple weeks to heal.
A high ankle sprain is “the concern,” per a subsequent report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who relayed that Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.
Jones suffered the injury on New England’s final offensive snap. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell landed on his lower left leg as Jones heaved a desperation pass that was intercepted. Jones limped off the field and had to be helped to the locker room by members of the Patriots’ training staff. Photos and videos from his exit showed him in visible pain.
Head coach Bill Belichick did not share an update on Jones’ condition during his postgame news conference, and the QB was not spotted in the locker room after the loss. A Patriots spokesperson announced Jones’ regular postgame presser had been postponed to Monday.
Veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe are Jones’ backups. Patriots players uniformly expressed confidence in Hoyer after Sunday’s game.
Jones threw for a career-high 321 yards but tossed three second-half interceptions in Sunday’s loss, which dropped the Patriots to 1-2 on the season.