Mac Jones Injury: Latest Update On Patriots QB’s Condition

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly avoided a broken bone during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Initial X-rays on Jones’ injury after New England’s 37-26 defeat at Gillette Stadium were negative, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones has X-Rays on his ankle following the game and they were negative, source said. His ankle will continue to be evaluated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

That doesn’t necessarily mean Jones will be healthy enough to suit up for next Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, however. He still might have sustained a high ankle sprain — an injury that often takes multiple weeks to heal.

A high ankle sprain is “the concern,” per a subsequent report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who relayed that Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Sources: Mac Jones will have an MRI tomorrow on his injured ankle after his X-rays were negative. The concern is a potential high-ankle sprain but an MRI will diagnose the extent of the injury. If Jones has to miss time, Brian Hoyer would likely start over rookie Bailey Zappe. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 25, 2022

Jones suffered the injury on New England’s final offensive snap. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell landed on his lower left leg as Jones heaved a desperation pass that was intercepted. Jones limped off the field and had to be helped to the locker room by members of the Patriots’ training staff. Photos and videos from his exit showed him in visible pain.