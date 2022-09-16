Justin Herbert Injury: Latest On Chargers QB After Gutsy Effort

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s what we know about Justin Herbert after his “Thursday Night Football” showing: The Chargers quarterback is a tough son of a gun.

Specifics about his apparent rib injury, however, are a little tougher to come by. The Los Angeles signal-caller gutted it out after taking a massive hit to the midsection Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert was down on the field grabbing his chest but did stay in the game. He even led an incredible drive to get the Chargers within three, a comeback attempt that eventually fell just short in KC’s 27-24 win.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley didn’t have much to offer in terms of an update after the game.

“He’s OK,” Staley told reporters in his postgame press conference. “It was a tough game, and you’re not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher or do more for their team, will their team to give them a chance more than him. There’s nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody.”

It’s no surprise Staley didn’t offer more in the way of specifics. More tests might need to be done, etc. But if we were to read between the lines, Staley’s effusive praise for what Herbert did might seem to indicate he was playing through something pretty significant.

Herbert underwent X-rays, and while it sounds as if the Chargers might have dodged a bullet with any sort of break, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a major issue.