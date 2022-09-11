Kendrick Bourne Doesn’t Play In Patriots-Dolphins First Half After Rough Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Last season, Kendrick Bourne ranked second on the Patriots in both receptions and receiving yards.

On Sunday, he essentially didn’t even see the field in the first half of New England’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne saw zero offensive snaps in the first two quarters at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots ran a lot of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two receivers), with Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker serving as the primary receiver pairing. When New England did bring in a third wideout, it was Nelson Agholor who got the nod. Additionally, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a practice squad elevation, was brought in at one point to block on a stretch run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

It should be noted that Bourne was on the field for the Dolphins’ kickoff in the waning moment of the first half.

Bourne endured a rough second training camp in New England. He was ejected for fighting during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers and the next day was reamed out by Bill Belichick over an equipment issue. His name also popped up in trade rumors amid reports of his discontent in New England.

The veteran wide receiver was the clear No. 4 wideout in the Patriots offense as the summer progressed. So, Sunday’s no-show in the first half was less of a benching and more of a reflection of his current — and reduced — role in the offense.