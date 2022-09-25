Cole Strange Looks Totally Unrecognizable After Cutting Hair, Mustache

NESN Logo Sign In

Cole Strange had rocked long hair and some amount of facial hair since being drafted by the Patriots last spring. New England’s rookie guard also hasn’t been shy about sporting the mustache-only look, which he had as recently as Friday afternoon.

Well, something major changed between then and Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

The Camera Boys of NBC Sports Boston filmed a short-haired and clean-shaven Strange during warmups at Gillette Stadium. Honestly, without his long hair and at least some form of beard, Strange looks like a completely different human being.

Here’s the before look:

And here’s the after:

Cole Strange gets tmrimmed down and loses the mustache before the Patriots home opener. This is most likely not a Samson and Deiliah situation, but bears watching. pic.twitter.com/kjLFduI5iU — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 25, 2022

Yes, that really is cole Strange.