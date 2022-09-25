Cole Strange Looks Totally Unrecognizable After Cutting Hair, Mustache

Cole Strange had rocked long hair and some amount of facial hair since being drafted by the Patriots last spring. New England’s rookie guard also hasn’t been shy about sporting the mustache-only look, which he had as recently as Friday afternoon.
Well, something major changed between then and Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.
The Camera Boys of NBC Sports Boston filmed a short-haired and clean-shaven Strange during warmups at Gillette Stadium. Honestly, without his long hair and at least some form of beard, Strange looks like a completely different human being.
Here’s the before look:
And here’s the after:
Yes, that really is cole Strange.
Obviously, what really matters is whether Strange is playing well on New England’s offensive line. The good news for the Patriots is that their 2022 first-round pick handled himself just fine in Weeks 1 and 2.
He’ll look to continue the success in Week 3 when the Patriots host a talented Ravens team.