Cam Newton Leads List Of Possible Free Agent QBs For Patriots

It’s looking like the Patriots could be without Mac Jones for multiple games. In fact, an injured reserve stint reportedly is possible after the sophomore quarterback suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday afternoon’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

So, it’s time to look at an uninspiring list of free agent quarterbacks whom New England could target, should it want to add someone.

In all likelihood, the Patriots will roll with veteran Brian Hoyer as their starter while Jones is out. The question then becomes whether New England will bring in a primary backup for Hoyer, or instead trust rookie Bailey Zappe with the role and add a quarterback to the practice squad for emergency depth. Whichever way the Patriots decide to go, their options won’t be great.

Here are the top signal-callers currently available on the free agent market:

Cam Newton

Age: 33

Last played: 2021 with Carolina Panthers

We’re only 95% joking with this one. Given prior reporting on the Patriots, as well as Newton’s personality, it’s difficult to imagine Newton accepting a backup job — let alone a spot on the practice squad. Despite his rough performance last season, Newton still sees himself as a starter in the NFL. Plus, the 2015 NFL MVP recently critized the Patriots for putting too much on his plate during his first and only season in New England. Nevertheless, Newton is one of only a handful of quarterbacks who’ve started for the Patriots with Bill Belichick as head coach, making him uniquely qualified to handle what the job requires. He knows at least some of the playbook and, even having lost a step, has the athleticism to run some of the zone-offense plays that New England worked on during training camp. If Newton were willing to swallow his pride, accept any role and happily watch Jones resume starting upon returning, a reunion between him and the Patriots would make a lot of sense.

A.J. McCarron

Age: 32

Last played: 2020 with Houston Texans

McCarron played at Alabama, which probably gives him a leg up on all of the other quarterbacks Belichick might consider adding. A fifth-round pick in 2015, McCarron hasn’t amounted to much in the NFL, firmly establishing himself as a backup and nothing more. Health is the major concern with McCarron, as he’s a little over a year removed from tearing his ACL while playing for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s unclear whether he’s ready to return to the field. Still, the Patriots reportedly offered McCarron a contract in 2018 and seemingly could do so again.

Brett Hundley

Age: 29

Last played: 2019 with Arizona Cardinals

Still young and still athletic, Hundley started nine games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 but hasn’t started any games since. He was released by the Ravens in August and his career appears to be on life support. However, Hundley might be worth adding for no other reason than helping the Patriots prepare in practice for mobile quarterbacks, like Week 7 opponent Justin Fields.