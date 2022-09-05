Patriots Staying Quiet On Play-Caller Mystery As Dolphins Game Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick and Patriots reporters squared off all summer over the mystery surrounding New England’s offensive coaching staff.

And credit to Belichick: He still hasn’t ceded an inch.

All tea leaves and tangible evidence point toward Matt Patricia delivering plays to Mac Jones on Sunday when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins. But the “senior football advisor/offensive line coach” played coy when asked about his responsibilities last week, and Belichick on Sunday did the same despite the season opener being just days away.

Check out this exchange between Belichick and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

Curran: “How much can you unveil to us how the process has worked going into this game? I mean is it a collaboration? Is Matt at the forefront? Is it a mind melt of everybody?”

Belichick: “We have a good staff. We have a lot of people on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, everybody contributes. Ultimately, I have responsibility for everything that happens on the field. In the end, I’ll take responsibility for that. But we have a lot of great members of the staff. A lot of different ideas come from different areas or a collaboration of ideas. We’ll see how it goes.”

Curran: “Who sets the script? I know you guys probably script a little bit. Is it you and Matt and Mac? You, Matt, Mac and Joe (Judge)?”