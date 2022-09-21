This Aspect Of Ravens Offense Will Be Huge Challenge For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense could lull you to sleep with how little players move around before the ball is snapped to Mac Jones.

The Ravens are a totally different story. They can make your head spin — and could give the Patriots fits in Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

ESPN’s Seth Walder on Monday shared a pair of fascinating stats that underscore a significant difference between New England and Baltimore’s offenses. Through two games, the Patriots rank 19th in pre-snap motion and dead last in motion-at-snap rate. The Ravens, meanwhile, are sixth in pre-snap motion and second in at-snap motion, sandwiched between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

It’s a lot for opposing defenses to handle, never mind how much uber-athletic quarterback Lamar Jackson runs around after receiving the ball. Keeping up with Baltimore’s pre-snap activity will be huge for New England on Sunday as it eyes consecutive wins over AFC North teams.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Bill Belichick went into fascinating detail on the challenges presented by Baltimore’s motion on offense.

Here’s his full, long answer:

“It’s three weeks in a row we’ve seen a lot of that. Miami did a lot of it. Pittsburgh did a ton of it. A combination of misdirection and with all the motion as well. So, you have a lot of motion and then you have some kind of hardball plays. Then you have all that motion. Then you have some misdirection plays to go with it. Play actions to go with it. It really forces a lot of eye discipline for the off-the-ball players, the linebackers and safeties. The guys who are on the ball, they don’t see all of that. They see the blocking scheme in front of them, who’s attacking them, who’s blocking them, and what type of block are they trying to make on them. They react to that. Whether it’s a cut-off block, a reach block, a base block, high arm, whatever it is. They’re really playing the blocker and finding the ball. It’s the guys on the second level, the linebackers, the safeties, could be corners involved, whoever those players are, trying to sort out who’s got who depending on what coverage you’re in. Who’s got who? Do we switch it? Are we locked? Is it a three-man switch? Is it a two-man switch? Who’s got the back after he fakes, after all the crisscrossing happens? Who’s got the quarterback?