Advice From Former Teammate Pushing Matthew Judon To Break Patriots Records

Matthew Judon put together the best statistical season of his career in his first campaign with the New England Patriots last year.

A career-high 12.5 sacks from Judon put him in elite company in franchise history alongside the likes of Hall of Famer Andre Tippett and productive defensive end Chandler Jones.

Having a part of Patriots history, and surpassing marks set by Tippet — which Judon could do Sunday when the Patriots take on the Detriot Lions — was the plan all along for the 6-foot-3, 261-pound defensive difference-maker even before he played a single snap for the organization.

“Elvis (Dumervil) told me, ‘Find out all the records that the rush guys have and go try to break those,’ and that’s what I’m kind of trying to do,” Judon told reporters following practice Thursday, as seen in team-provided video. “As long as it’s within the defense and helping us. But the main goal is to try to win games.”

Judon’s name is already all over New England’s record books after tallying the most sacks through five games to start a season last year. He also matched Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks in a single-season during the Bill Belichick era. And now, the 30-year-old is on the precipice of even more history thanks to another outstanding start this season.

With a sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week, Judon tied Tippett for being the only Patriots players to register at least one sack in each of the first four games of a season. Tippett accomplished the feat in the 1986.

Judon certainly has his sights set on taking down Lions signal-caller Jared Goff this weekend, but obtaining the record won’t be a momentous occasion. Judon isn’t all too concerned about the record, but he does admit he knows he’s in good company when his name is brought up along with Tippett and Jones.