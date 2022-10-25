Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to continue their hot start to the season Tuesday night when they welcome Jim Montgomery’s former Dallas Stars team to town.

The Bruins are fresh off an exciting 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild over the weekend, while the Stars have lost two of their last three, including a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.

Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes for Boston after a 24-save performance Saturday against the Wild. Ullmark has emerged as the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie of late and Montgomery is sticking with the hot netminder against a tough Stars team. He’ll oppose former Boston University Terrier Jake Oettinger.

As for the lines. A.J. Greer will slot back into the lineup on the fourth line after not playing Saturday. Jakub Lauko will be a healthy scratch for the Bruins. Brandon Carlo also will make his return after missing the B’s last four games with a concussion he sustained Oct. 15. He’ll be on the third defense pairing with Mike Reilly, meaning Jakub Zboril will sit.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with “Bruins Pregame Hub.”

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Bruins-Stars:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-1-0)

Pavel Zacha–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–A.J. Greer