Gunner Olszewski Helps Teammate Celebrate After Beating Tom Brady, Bucs

Gunner Olszewski earned a shoutout from one of his Steelers teammates Sunday after Pittsburgh stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 6 victory, the hosts second of the season.

It was rooted in Olszewski’s method of celebration after the Steelers beat the 45-year-old quarterback, a former teammate of Olszewski as both previously played with the New England Patriots.

Chase Claypool, who played a bit more of a role in the 20-18 victory, celebrated with Olszewski as the two wideouts shared a postgame “dip,” as Claypool referred to the chewing tobacco.

“It feels awesome,” Claypool said after the win, as shared by reporter Emily Giangreco. “Gunner, come here real quick. He gave me a celebratory dip. It’s my first time ever. I can’t really with all these lights, but it feels good.”

Me: Chase, how does it feel to get a win like that?@ChaseClaypool: "It feels awesome. Gunner, come here real quick..he gave me a celebratory dip, it's my first time ever. I can't really with all these lights but it feels good." ? pic.twitter.com/dOS6oV72pG — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) October 17, 2022

Patriots fans probably won’t be overly surprised with Olszewski’s postgame celebration. Olszewski, after all, had his own unique fashion frequently featuring denim jeans, cowboy boots and an occasional dinger in the New England locker room during his three seasons in Foxboro.

Tampa Bay’s disappointing outing caused Todd Bowles to have to address how Brady’s trip to the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday played a role, though the head coach shot down the narrative.