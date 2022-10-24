J.C. Jackson Update: Chargers Coach Offers Official Diagnosis On Cornerback

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson will not return to the team this season, head coach Brandon Staley confirmed while speaking with reporters Monday following Los Angeles’ Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Staley shared the official diagnosis for Jackson, noting the Pro Bowl cover man suffered a ruptured patellar tendon late in the first half, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Jackson was carted off the field just before halftime following an extended stay on the turf with Chargers teammates surrounding him. The team immediately ruled out Jackson for the remainder of the contest, further depicting the severity.

Jackson signed a massive five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers this offseason after playing his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. Jackson, who was viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in football last season, didn’t get off to the best start in Los Angeles and was even benched in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Nevertheless, the season-long absence of Jackson further hinders a Chargers group that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Los Angeles has been bit hard by the injury bug this season. The Chargers also suffered injuries to star pass rusher Joey Bosa and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, both players being placed on injured reserve earlier this month. Wide receiver Mike Williams left Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain, the same contest fellow wideout Keenan Allen returned after an earlier injury-related absence. Williams is expected to miss “weeks not days,” Staley told reporters.

The Chargers have some time to recuperate from a devastating Week 7 as they enter their bye. But Los Angeles will have to make up for the loss of two key contributors when they return to the field in Week 9.