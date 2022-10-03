Kendrick Bourne Believes Refs Missed This Key Call In Patriots-Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

Did the officials miss a potential game-changing penalty in New England Patriots’ overtime loss at Lambeau Field? Kendrick Bourne believes so.

The wide receiver took to Twitter late Sunday night to voice his frustration over what he viewed as an overlooked holding penalty on the Patriots’ final offensive snap.

“Big miss IMO!” Bourne tweeted hours after New England’s 27-24 defeat, commenting on a video that showed Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon tugging on the back of his white undershirt.

Big miss IMO! ? https://t.co/jGZM0fy8LC — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) October 3, 2022

Bourne could be seen arguing for a call immediately after the play, a third-and-5 from Green Bay’s 46-yard line.

Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe rolled out in Bourne’s direction but targeted tight end Hunter Henry instead, and his pass was broken up by safety Rudy Ford. The Patriots punted one play later and never regained possession, with Aaron Rodgers marching the Packers 77 yards in 12 plays to set up a game-winning Mason Crosby field goal.

Had Bourne received the flag he wanted, the penalty would have pushed New England to the fringe of Nick Folk’s range. Since Green Bay failed to score on its first overtime possession, points of any kind on that drive would have given the Patriots the unlikeliest of upset victories.