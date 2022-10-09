Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro.

Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury early in the first quarter of Detroit’s shutout loss. It was a scary scene at Gillette Stadium, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update postgame.

“We got news that he’s got full motor skills, so we’re going to try to get him back on the plane so he can come home,” Campbell said. “So that’s good news.”

Smith left with what was described as a neck injury. The 24-year-old was lined up across from Patriots tight end Hunter Henry with the two making contact within a few yards of the line of scrimmage. Henry extended his arm to create separation which led to Smith falling to the turf and receiving medical attention before being transported to a local medical facility.

“I hope he’s OK,” Henry said postgame. “I don’t really know, I was running a route and looked back and all that was going on. I really hope he’s OK. You never want to see that, especially in this sport.”

Sunday marked Smith’s first NFL start after he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.