Mookie Betts Shows Off Basketball Skills With Memphis Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts is already getting back to work. Following playoff elimination in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Betts has already been captured on video shifting his focus to the offseason grind.

However, it wasn’t baseball.

Betts, a notorious multi-sport athlete, further proved his gifted athletic versatility when paying a visit to the University of Memphis on Wednesday, taking his skills to the basketball court.

Captured on photo and in video, Betts can be seen sporting Memphis Tigers apparel while also knocking down several shots from 3-point territory, demonstrating his ball-handling abilities through cone drills and even finishing at the rim with his off-hand (left) — all with ease.

The six-time big league All-Star is also well-known for his bowling skills, good enough to bowl a perfect game on his 30th birthday. Betts, while a full-time Dodgers outfielder in the midst of his 12-year contract worth $365 million, also serves as a professional ten-pin bowler in the Professional Bowlers Association.

While the season finish didn’t result in Betts taking home his third World Series ring, the year was far from a loss.

Betts belted a career-best 35 home runs while hitting .269/.340/.533 with 40 doubles, three triples and 82 RBIs in 142 games played.