Nick Saban Goes On Intense Rant When Asked About Alabama Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is never too far away from ranting at a group of reporters.

Saban, college football’s greatest coach ever, has been known to blow up at reporters before. In 2018, he famously snapped at Maria Taylor for asking whether or not he would consider a change at quarterback. In early 2022, he and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went back and forth about recruiting. On Sunday, he did some of his best work, ranting about his offense when asked a relatively basic question.

After seeing backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put together a strong performance in relief of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Saban was asked whether Milroe could be have a package put in to be used more often moving forward. His answer was priceless.

“We already have one. You want us to put together a new one now that he might play? Or should we use the old one? We can do either one,” Saban said sarcastically, per Twitter video. “I’ll go talk to the offensive coaches and see. I don’t talk to (Fisher) on a regular basis, but I’ll call him and tell him right after this conference if you want me to.

“Do you guys think I’m going to tell you what we’re going to do with our offense and with our team? You might as well make it up. I saw today where there’s headlines in the paper that I’m going to keep it a secret about what we’re going to do with Bryce (Young). It sounded like me making that statement, but I never said that! But it was there in black and white. So you can make up whatever you want to make up.”

The response was a bit much for such a modest question, but that’s what makes the Alabama coach who he is. Wonder where he got it from.