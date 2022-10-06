No Shaq Mason? No Problem For Patriots, Thanks To Mike Onwenu

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Many Patriots fans and pundits were concerned when New England traded Shaq Mason during the offseason. At least, there was as much of an uproar as you reasonably could expect over the trading of an offensive guard.

The negative reactions made sense at the time. Over his seven seasons in New England, Mason earned a reputation as one of the best right guards in the NFL, and the Patriots traded the then-28-year-old to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a measly fifth-round pick. Plus, Mason was dealt after left guard Ted Karras left in free agency and before tackle Trent Brown re-signed. The group tasked with protecting franchise quarterback Mac Jones suddenly faced myriad questions.

Well, not only have the Patriots been fine at right guard without Mason, you could argue they now are better off — thanks to Mike Onwenu.

The perenially underappreciated third-year pro has been excellent in his new, stable role. Onwenu currently ranks as the fifth-best right guard by Pro Football Focus and the eighth-best guard overall (Mason is 36th overall). Moreover, Onwenu owns the second-best pass-blocking grade (one spot ahead of old friend Joe Thuney) and ranks top-10 in run-blocking grades. He only has allowed two quarterback pressures all season and has committed zero penalties.

Onwenu, who’s started every game at right guard and hasn’t missed a snap, has been a set-it-and-forget-it lineman for the Patriots. You certainly couldn’t say that during Onwenu’s first two seasons, though that wasn’t a reflection of his level of play.

Onwenu saw time at every offensive line position other than center during his rookie and sophomore campaigns, and also served as a “jumbo” tight end at various points during both seasons. In 2021, he started at left tackle, right tackle and left guard, and saw more snaps as a “jumbo” tight end (78) than he did as a right guard (2). Onwenu always played well no matter where he lined up, but never as consistently great as in his rookie campaign when he made 12 starts at right tackle. The Michigan product finished that season as PFF’s eighth-ranked tackle overall.

David Andrews believes positional stability has played a role in Onwenu’s impressive start to the 2022 season.