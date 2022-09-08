Why Trent Brown Is Patriots’ Biggest X-Factor For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

What will the Patriots get from Trent Brown this season? They might not even know.

However, the eventual answer to that question could go a long way toward determining how successful the 2022 season is for New England.

Brown is back with the Patriots after re-signing on a two-year deal during the offseason. The monstrous offensive tackle’s talent is undeniable, but his long injury history prevented him from playing a full season in 2021 and clearly depressed his value in free agency. Add in the noteworthy weight clause in Brown’s contract, and it’s obvious the Patriots have questions about the 29-year-old’s ability to play a full season.

Nevertheless, Brown entered this offseason as the Patriots’ presumed starter at right tackle. But what happened over the course of the summer — not just with him, but with the offensive line as a whole — has made Brown perhaps the biggest X-factor on New England’s roster.

When the Patriots offense first took the field during mandatory minicamp, there was a notable change: Isaiah Wynn, a left tackle for his entire career, was on the right side; Brown, who hadn’t played left tackle since 2018, went back to his old spot.

Then, the offensive line, with a rookie at left guard and a converted tackle at right guard, was an abject failure throughout training camp. Along the way, Wynn battled injuries while seeing his name in trade rumors, and Brown looked good but not great while showing questionable commitment. It sure seemed like he got benched for the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

But here’s the thing: The Isaiah Wynn experience more or less is defined at this point. The fifth-year tackle is an average player whose availability can’t be counted on. His routine OTAs absences also make it fair to wonder just how much he loves football — which surely concerns Bill Belichick.