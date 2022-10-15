Patriots Elevate Two Offensive Players Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Browns

The New England Patriots might be foreshadowing their offensive game plan against the Cleveland Browns with the practice-squad elevation moves they made Saturday.

The Patriots called up two players at key offensive positions by bringing backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey onto the active roster for the Week 6 matchup.

Gilbert’s elevation could signal that second-year signal-caller Mac Jones isn’t quite ready to play just yet, despite being listed as questionable for the contest and reportedly flying with the team to Cleveland. If Jones is unable to go, the Patriots will turn again to rookie Bailey Zappe, who would make his second career NFL start.

Humphrey surprisingly was waived earlier this week before rejoining the Patriots on the practice squad. That’s where he started the season after having a strong training camp and preseason before getting signed to the 53-man roster following the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. Humphrey has seen time in each of New England’s first five games, but only has two receptions for 20 yards.

The Patriots have liked using Humphrey to block more on the outside, which could indicate New England leaning heavily on its running game against a Cleveland defense that has allowed fifth most yards on the ground per game in the NFL this season at 138.2.

Nelson Agholor being downgraded to out on Saturday also gave the Patriots a reason to promote Humphrey.

The Patriots look to move to .500 on Sunday when they take on the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.