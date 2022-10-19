Why Patriots Will Have Hard Time Replacing This Special Teams Ace

“With a player like Cody, you lose that player on five different units,” Belichick said. “Each unit has its own dynamics. Each unit has its own responsibilities that come with what he does. No team has a player that can replace a player like that. It would have to be some type of multiples. You don’t just plug in a guy and get what he’s given us. That player would already be on the field. And if you move that one to him, then you replace the other guy. …

“But the question has to be answered somewhere along the line, and then of course there’s also the backup for those five spots. Once you identify who the person is that’s going to replace Cody, then there’s five people that have to replace him, or one person has to replace him on five different units, however you want to look at it. But it’s five replacements that you have to come up with, and that’s part of the challenge of special teams.”

Davis is part of the Patriots’ kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return and field-goal defense teams, and he plays a specialized role as the personal protector on the punt unit. Safety Adrian Phillips replaced him in that spot against Cleveland.

Belichick said he, special teams coordinator Cam Achord and special teams assistant Joe Houston have discussed how to proceed in Davis’ absence, including weighing whether to give more special teams responsibilities to players who already are offensive or defensive regulars. Phillips, for example, ranks fourth among Patriots defenders in snaps played this season.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Belichick said. “Cody’s really a player that’s really impossible to replace 1-for-1. It’s going to have to be some kind of maneuvering and shuffling to be able to handle the responsibilities that he’s done for us.”

The Patriots will host the Chicago Bears this week on “Monday Night Football.” They entered Wednesday with one open roster spot following Davis’ move to IR.