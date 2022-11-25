Celebratory World Cup Tweet Shows Why U.S. Will Never Get Soccer

If you can’t beat them, splitting a dead-even tie works just as well, right?

Wrong. Well, at least in any other sport that’d be the case.

Yet, when the United States and England squared off in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday and ended in a scoreless tie, you’d think — without having watched — that the U.S. squad delivered a must-watch showing to follow up Thursday’s Thanksgiving festivities and the trio of NFL games played.

Again, you’d think.

“STILL UNBEATEN,” FOX Soccer tweeted following the contest. “The (U.S. Men’s National Team) remains unbeaten vs England in the FIFA World Cup and can now clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win vs Iran.”

Evident with the perplexing postgame reception, this once again proves that the U.S. doesn’t understand soccer.