Colts Owner Jim Irsay Fires Back At Haters After Beating Raiders

Jim Irsay can always be counted on for some quality Twitter content.

The Indianapolis Colts owner was lambasted all week after making the decision to fire Frank Reich after a blowout loss to the New England Patriots and hire Jeff Saturday, a former player who had never coached at the collegiate or professional level prior, as his replacement. Irsay’s explanation of the hiring was bizarre, and only further entrenched the public’s opinion that it was the wrong move.

Well, the Colts won their first game under Saturday’s leadership, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 on Sunday. That, of course, opened up the opportunity for Irsay to do some gloating.

“All you critics… you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing… When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! ‘Who You Crappin’..’. Just Win, Baby!!” Irsay tweeted Monday.

After dissecting his tweet, which was riddled in random punctuation marks, you can see Irsay capped things off by taking a shot at the Raiders.

Las Vegas is led by Josh McDaniels, who famously spurned Irsay and the Colts in 2018 by being named Indy’s next head coach before he withdrew from the position and stayed with the Patriots until taking the Raiders job in the 2022 offseason. Things have gone horrendously for McDaniels in his tenure with Las Vegas, having seen his team blow three leads of 17 points or more during their first nine games and falling to 0-6 in one-possession games through 10 weeks. That has all led to McDaniels becoming the focus of hot seat rumors.

Irsay wasn’t the only member of the Colts organization to take a shot at McDaniels and the Raiders following the win. Just days after being the laughing stock of the NFL, all of a sudden Indianapolis is riding high.