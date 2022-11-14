Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach.

Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.

“Jeff Saturday with the W….. go @colts

“This is America… FYI: 5 presidents had never been elected to public office before becoming president: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Donald Trump,” James tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself, Saturday and former Indianapolis wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

It’s easy to understand why James felt inclined to go to bat for Saturday, who caught heaps of flak for being given a job he might not be qualified for. That said, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back probably didn’t make the point he was trying to there.

Regardless, Saturday and the Colts took advantage of a matchup with a Raiders team that might be broken. The win might not have done much to silence Saturday’s doubters, but the same won’t be able to be said if Indianapolis takes down the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.