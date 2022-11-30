Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Over Lightning

The Bruins are a wagon this season and continued to prove as much with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Boston now has won 13 straight games on TD Garden ice.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves between the pipes and saved the game with a sliding right pad stop on Corey Perry in the third period with the Bruins up 2-1. Taylor Hall scored two goals and showed he can play on any line and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s win.

Nick Foligno is a whole new player

After struggling much of last season to provide any offensive support to the Bruins in his first year with Boston, Foligno looks like a player revived. The forward helped set up Hall’s second goal of the night with a beautiful feed right to his teammate’s stick on the power play. Foligno has made an impact whenever he’s on the ice, and it’s not going unnoticed.

“He’s been doing an incredible job,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “The play by (Hampus) Lindholm to hit Foligno is big-time, and then the play Foligno makes is big-time. You make two great plays in a row, you usually end up with that kind of power play where you got half the net to look at.”

Jake DeBrusk echoed his head coach’s sentiments.