Grizzlies Star Fined For Incident During Game Vs. Celtics

The NBA announced Thursday that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined for a stunt he pulled during Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Bane, with 54.7 seconds left in regulation, kicked the basketball into the stands with the Celtics leading the Grizzlies by seven points. Bane was not assessed a technical foul at the time, the fine handed out proving the response to his actions.

Desmond Bane has been fined, "$15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands," in the 4th quarter of loss to the #Celtics on Monday night.



Bane hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut Boston’s advantage to 107-106, but Jayson Tatum hit a pair of clutch free throws to help the Celtics pull out a 109-106 victory at the FedExForum.

Tatum finished with a game-high 39 points while Bane scored 19 points for the Grizzlies.