Nets Shielding Kyrie Irving From Media Following Insane Rant

The Brooklyn Nets are on a slippery slope when it comes to handling Kyrie Irving’s continuous stream of controversy, and they seem to be taking every wrong turn on the way down.

Irving, who has kept himself enthralled in controversy since arriving in Brooklyn in July of 2019, recently shared a link to his Twitter and Instagram pages promoting an Amazon link for a 2018 film titled, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post caused controversy as the film reportedly is filled with anti-Semitic disinformation.

In the days following, the Nets released statements condemning the posts, while fellow controversy magnet Kanye West shared his support for the guard in posts of his own to social media. Trying to find answers as to why Irving decided to spread the misinformation, ESPN’s Nick Friedell pressed the 30-year-old, leading to a heated exchange.

After watching their All-NBA guard dig his deepest hole yet, the Nets have decided to step in.

“Kyrie Irving won’t talk to the media today after not speaking to the media after last night’s Nets game,” Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday. “(Brooklyn general manager) Sean Marks said it’s because he wants to let Irving ‘simmer down’ and not create more ‘fuss.’ He said Irving’s last media session ‘didn’t go well.’ “

Saying that media session didn’t go well is an all-time understatement by Marks, as Irving has stripped himself of any and all benefit of the doubt. Instead of getting ahead of that disastrous presser, the Nets once again allowed Irving to make a fool out of himself, and in turn, their organization as well. Something they don’t need held doing.