Kanye West Shares Kyrie Irving Instagram Post Amid Scrutiny

Kyrie Irving has made plenty of enemies of late, but he does have a noteworthy person in his corner.

Irving recently found himself in hot water when he took to his social media channels and promoted a film that features anti-Semitic themes. Rather than backtracking and issuing an immediate apology, the Nets guard dug his heels in and defended his actions in a heated exchange with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell.

Of course, Irving isn’t the only celebrity who recently caught heat for anti-Semitic behavior. Kanye West saw his business empire start to crumble after his hateful comments, including a separation from longtime partner Adidas. The insensitive remarks also resulted in Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Aaron Donald cutting ties with Donda Sports, a marketing agency founded by West.

Perhaps West will try to fill one of those voids with Irving, who was the focus of an Instagram post from the hip hop legend Sunday night.

“There’s some real ones still here,” West captioned a photo of an Irving headshot.

It’s unclear how Irving feels about West, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising of those feelings are mutual. Talk about two people who deserve each other.