NFL Exec Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team

One NFL executive is expecting a return to the NFC East for Odell Beckham Jr., but not a reunion with the New York Giants.

A Beckham signing appears to be imminent, as the veteran wide receiver reportedly is completely recovered from his torn ACL injury and has been fully cleared to play. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, OBJ will spend the week meeting with suitors, starting with a trip to the Meadowlands followed by visits to Dallas and Buffalo.

So, what team has the edge in the Beckham sweepstakes? ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided some intel before the start of the NFL’s Week 11 Sunday slate.

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas,” the NFL insider tweeted. “If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.'”

The Cowboys have made their interest in Beckham abundantly clear. The likes of Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott and even franchise owner Jerry Jones have campaigned for the three-time Pro Bowl selection to join the Dak Prescott-led offense. Dallas’ ongoing success, including a Thanksgiving Day win over New York, also has been a recruitment tool in its own right.

Beckham has a chance to be a seamless fit with the Cowboys, but America’s Team wouldn’t look for him to be any sort of savior upon signing the dotted line. All told, it might be a perfect match.