Police Report Details Why Odell Beckham Jr. Was Kicked Off Plane

This week was set up to be a busy and exciting one for Odell Beckham Jr., but it started off on a sour note for the star wide receiver.

Beckham, an NFL free agent who’s expected to sign with a team soon, was asked to exit an airplane that was bound for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The incident, which took place in Miami, was detailed in a police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight,” the statement read. “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seatbelt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill and that his condition would worsen through the expected five-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers’ arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by officers to exit the plane and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Beckham appeared to address the ordeal in a series of tweets.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me? I?ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022



I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

? comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Plenty more travel reportedly is in store for Beckham, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection is set to visit New York, Dallas and Buffalo in the coming days. The Cowboys reportedly are the favorite to land the 30-year-old.