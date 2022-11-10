Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder would have become a minor league free agent Thursday if not added to the 40-man roster.

The Red Sox, who earlier in the day announced a one-year contract with outfielder Rob Refsnyder, also reinstated pitchers Chris Sale, James Paxton, Josh Taylor and Tanner Houck, plus first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, from the 60-day injured list.

Valdez, who turns 24 next month, is the organization’s No. 14 prospect, according to SoxProspects. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have him ranked No. 16 and No. 18, respectively.

Valdez split the 2022 season between Double-A and Triple-A, finishing with 28 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .296/.376/.542 slash line in 126 games (573 plate appearances) across the two levels. He posted a .237/.309/.422 line with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 44 games (195 plate appearances) with Triple-A Worcester following the midseason trade from the Astros to the Red Sox.

Valdez’s addition to the 40-man doesn’t guarantee he’ll start the 2023 season in Boston, but it speaks to his big-league proximity. It’s possible, if not likely, Valdez will make his MLB debut at some point during the upcoming campaign, perhaps sooner rather than later with a good showing in spring training.

Valdez, a left-handed hitter, makes hard contact and clearly has some pop. He’s also capable of moving around the diamond, having made 261 starts at second base, 128 at third base, 17 in left field, six at first base, two at shortstop and one in right field during his minor league career.