Vikings Lose Key Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Patriots Thanksgiving Game

The Vikings lost a key offensive lineman in their matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, and it carries key implications for the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.

Minnesota were inept on offense throughout the first half as Dallas’ defense did its part in keeping Justin Jefferson and company in check. Things got worse as Christian Darrisaw suffered a concussion in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game. It was the second-year offensive lineman’s second concussion in as many weeks.

It’s a tough break for the 23-year-old who had played like the NFL’s best offensive lineman heading into Week 11, according to Pro Football Focus with an 89.8 grade.

Kirk Cousins felt the loss as the quarterback was sacked five times through the first half and the first five minutes of the third quarter, and Cousins fumbled on one of those sacks.

What is Minnesota’s loss is the Patriots’ gain, however. A second concussion in consecutive games, combined with a short week, likely makes it that Darrisaw does not suit up for the Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12.

The Patriots themselves likely will be without two starting offensive linemen, David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn, with the seventh-year center’s loss being the most significant for Mac Jones and the offense.

While New England’s offense didn’t score a touchdown in its win over the New York Jets on Sunday, its defense showed it can continue to do the heavy lifting for the Patriots — and special teams showed it can make a difference in some games, as well.