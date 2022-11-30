By The Numbers: Tom Brady’s Patriots Career Featured Bills Dominance

Tom Brady’s thorough dominance of the Bills during his time with the Patriots is difficult to put into words.

So, stats will have to do.

Running roughshod over the AFC East was a hallmark of Brady’s 20 years in New England. And no divisional opponent felt the combined wrath of Brady and Bill Belichick more so than Buffalo, which surely shed no tears when the greatest quarterback in NFL history departed Foxboro to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady made 35 starts against the Bills while playing for the Patriots and won a whopping 32 of them. For comparison, he went 30-8 against the New York Jets — including 1-1 in postseason games — and 24-12 against the Miami Dolphins. Brady went undefeated against the Bills in 15 of his 18 seasons as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Preposterously, Brady and the Patriots managed a 16.1 average margin of victory in those 32 victories. An incredible 12 of those wins came by 20 or more points, including six victories by at least 30 points. The most egregious shellacking was a 56-10 road win during the ill-fated 2007 campaign.

You can click here to watch comical highlights from the game.

As for the three losses, the first came in the 2003 season opener. As many New England fans remember, the Patriots released star homegrown safety Lawyer Milloy less than a week before the game, and Milloy joined the Bills just in time to enjoy a 31-0 home victory over his former team. New England suffered a loss to the then-Washington Redskins three weeks later, and after that rattled off 21 consecutive wins, including a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.