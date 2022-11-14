Tom Brady Germany Interview Prompts Funny Aaron Judge-Related Tweet

What do Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, the Toronto Blue Jays and Germany all have in common?

Well, for one, they’re intertwined in the joke Matt Buschmann cracked early Monday morning.

As you might recall, Buschmann, the Blue Jays’ bullpen coach, caught Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run on Sept. 28. He was stationed in the bullpen (makes sense, right?) at Rogers Centre in Toronto when the New York Yankees slugger went yard off Tim Mayza, and he willingly returned the piece of Major League Baseball history without hesitation or negotiation.

Buschmann’s wife, Sara Walsh, is a sideline reporter for NFL Network. And she joked on Twitter about retiring after realizing her husband caught the historic homer, only to then change course and joke about divorcing Buschmann when she discovered he surrendered the baseball.

Which brings us to Sunday in Munich, where Walsh covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After the game, Walsh interviewed Brady — amid a very boisterous Germany crowd, no less — and Buschmann couldn’t help but revisit his wife’s “divorce” rib, especially now that the Bucs quarterback is back on the market following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball… ,” Buschmann tweeted, along with a photo of Walsh interviewing Brady.

Well played, Matt.