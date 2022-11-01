Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots

New England will visit Minnesota on Thanksgiving

40 minutes ago

The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense.

Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Vikings, who also will receive a pair of future fourth-round picks, sent a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-rounder to Detroit.

Hockenson was a first-round pick in 2019 and has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season. The 6-1 Vikings currently own the second-best record in the NFC standings.

The Patriots already have faced Hockenson this season and did a good job of bottling up the athletic tight end.

Hockenson only caught one ball for six yards on four targets in the Lions’ Week 5 loss at Gillette Stadium. The quiet performance represented Hockenson’s fewest catches and yards since Week 10 of last season.

The Patriots are fresh off a 22-17 win over the New York Jets at Gilette Stadium. Despite a chaotic start to the season, New England has a good chance of holding a playoff spot by the end of Week 9.

Bill Belichick’s team will look to move to 5-4 when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday afternoon.

