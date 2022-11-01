Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots

The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense.

Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Vikings, who also will receive a pair of future fourth-round picks, sent a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-rounder to Detroit.

Hockenson was a first-round pick in 2019 and has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season. The 6-1 Vikings currently own the second-best record in the NFC standings.

The Patriots already have faced Hockenson this season and did a good job of bottling up the athletic tight end.

Hockenson only caught one ball for six yards on four targets in the Lions’ Week 5 loss at Gillette Stadium. The quiet performance represented Hockenson’s fewest catches and yards since Week 10 of last season.

The Patriots are fresh off a 22-17 win over the New York Jets at Gilette Stadium. Despite a chaotic start to the season, New England has a good chance of holding a playoff spot by the end of Week 9.