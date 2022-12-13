Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Beasley played with the Bills for three seasons from 2019-2021 and was welcomed back by teammate Isaiah McKenzie.

“@Bease11 The floor is all yours brotha,” the 27-year-old wide receiver tweeted Tuesday.

A fan with a Kirk Cousins profile picture replied, “Stop supporting that anti vaxx loser.” This prompted a simple reply from the sixth-year receiver.

“He?s our anti vaxx loser,” McKenzie said.

He?s our anti vaxx loser — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) December 13, 2022

Beasley was infamously outspoken on his views on COVID-19 vaccinations during his tenure with the Bills. He and McKenzie were fined over $14,000 for repeatedly not wearing masks in team facilities, which was required for non-vaccinated players. The latter received his first vaccine shot two days after he was fined.