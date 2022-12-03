Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons.

And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.

“I wish the #RedSox would sign @JustinVerlander for the sole reason of me becoming besties with @KateUpton,” she tweeted.

Upton and Varitek seem like they’d have a lot of fun together and would be fast friends. Imagine the videos from Fenway Park?

Sure, Varitek’s reason probably isn’t why many Red Sox fans would want Verlander on the roster, but it’s always an added perk when the wives of the players and staff get along.

All reports indicate that the Red Sox likely won’t pursue Verlander and will look elsewhere to help fill holes in their pitching staff. Verlander would make perfect sense for Boston, and he undoubtedly would bolster the rotation. Plus, Varitek would welcome Upton with open arms, so it would be even more of a win-win.