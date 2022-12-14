Why Robert Saleh, Jets Decided To Promote Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Zach Wilson had been elevated to second-string behind starting quarterback Mike White.

Wilson, who was demoted to third-string following a brutal showing against the New England Patriots in Week 11, has remained in that position behind White and veteran Joe Flacco. His elevation means Flacco, who went 1-for-3 passing and took one sack in seven snaps while briefly stepping in for an injured White in Week 14, likely will be inactive as the third quarterback.

Saleh shared the reasoning behind Wilson’s elevation Wednesday when speaking with reporters.

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said, per the team. “He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice, going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against, and working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

A major reason for Wilson’s demotion, in addition to his lack of production, was his unwillingness to accept accountability for poor play. Members of the organization felt Wilson had “the yips” with an inability to execute simple aspects of the position, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport at the time. Saleh acknowledged those aspects have improved.

“Give him a lot of credit, just working relentlessly just to get back into standing in the pocket, delivering the football, getting our feet underneath us in the direction we want to throw and getting our eyes to the target,” Saleh said. “So he’s been good. And obviously it’s not over, continue working and understand you’re the next man up so the mental part of the preparation along with continuing to tie in his feet and footwork are all together.”

Saleh was asked whether Wilson’s backup role had anything to do with the injury to White but noted it was a “coincidence” the two happened at the same time. The second-year Jets coach, who previously expressed how he believed Wilson would start again this season, said he remains “in the same mindset.”