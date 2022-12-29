Dolphins Dealing With Other Key Injuries As Patriots Game Nears

Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion is getting most of the headlines ahead of Sunday’s huge game between the Patriots and Dolphins, and rightfully so. The third-year quarterback will miss the Week 17 contest in New England, with Miami turning to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
And that’s a big deal, as Sunday’s matchup is a must-win game for both teams. But the Dolphins also are dealing with other key injuries that are worth monitoring in the coming days.
Miami had eight players miss Wednesday’s practice, including six due to injuries. The group includes Tagovailoa, star tackle Terron Armstead, who’s nursing a slew of injuries but reportedly often skips Wednesday practices in favor of getting rest, and stud edge rusher Bradley Chubb, whom the Dolphins acquired before the November trade deadline.
Here’s Miami’s full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Terron Armstead — Toe/Pec/Knee/Hip
LB Bradley Chubb — Ankle/Hand
WR River Cracraft — Calf
T Eric Fisher — Calf
FB Alec Ingold — Thumb
LB Melvin Ingram — Rest
RB Raheem Mostert — Rest
QB Tua Tagovailoa — Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Clayton Fejedelem — Knee
LB Jaelan Phillips — Toe
S Eric Rowe — Quad/Knee
The injuries to Chubb and Ingold are particularly noteworthy.
While speaking with Dolphins reporters Wednesday, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel indicated both players will wear casts if they play against the Patriots. McDaniel didn’t reveal whether Chubb, who has 2 1/2 sacks since joining the Dolphins, or Ingold, who’s started 13 games this season, will be available Sunday.
However, one reporter didn’t get a good feeling about either player’s status.
Of course, New England is dealing with injury issues of its own.
The Patriots were without seven players at Wednesday’s practice, including six due to injuries. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones all sat out, as did receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith.
New England and Miami will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.