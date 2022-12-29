Dolphins Dealing With Other Key Injuries As Patriots Game Nears

Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion is getting most of the headlines ahead of Sunday’s huge game between the Patriots and Dolphins, and rightfully so. The third-year quarterback will miss the Week 17 contest in New England, with Miami turning to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.

And that’s a big deal, as Sunday’s matchup is a must-win game for both teams. But the Dolphins also are dealing with other key injuries that are worth monitoring in the coming days.

Miami had eight players miss Wednesday’s practice, including six due to injuries. The group includes Tagovailoa, star tackle Terron Armstead, who’s nursing a slew of injuries but reportedly often skips Wednesday practices in favor of getting rest, and stud edge rusher Bradley Chubb, whom the Dolphins acquired before the November trade deadline.

Here’s Miami’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Terron Armstead — Toe/Pec/Knee/Hip

LB Bradley Chubb — Ankle/Hand

WR River Cracraft — Calf

T Eric Fisher — Calf

FB Alec Ingold — Thumb

LB Melvin Ingram — Rest

RB Raheem Mostert — Rest

QB Tua Tagovailoa — Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Clayton Fejedelem — Knee

LB Jaelan Phillips — Toe

S Eric Rowe — Quad/Knee

The injuries to Chubb and Ingold are particularly noteworthy.