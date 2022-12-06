How DeAndre Hopkins Earned Highest Possible Praise From Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots faced elite wide receivers in each of their last two games. Next Monday night, they’ll see another.

How good is DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals’ top passing-game weapon? According to Bill Belichick, he’s one of the best wideouts the New England Patriots head coach has ever faced.

Belichick paid Hopkins the highest possible compliment Tuesday, raving about the 30-year-old’s ball skills and intelligence while comparing him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills,” Belichick said. “He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered. Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it, but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles. He’s a strong kid in terms of creating separation on routes, yards after contact, you know, tough yards like around the goal line or that extra yard for a first down type of thing.

“He’s a very smart football player, very savvy. But his ball skills are at the very elite level with guys that I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

This has been a resurgent season for Hopkins, whose pedestrian 2021 campaign featured the lowest catch-per-game and yards-per-game averages since his rookie year in 2013. He was forced to sit out the first six weeks while he served a PED suspension, but he’s been terrific since his return, topping 85 receiving yards in five of his first six games back. He’s also caught nine-plus passes in four of those games and trails only Cooper Kupp in receptions per game (8.2) entering Week 14. Only Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams are averaging more receiving yards per game than Hopkins’ 95.7.

Even with his delayed start, Hopkins leads the Cardinals in receiving yards this season and is tied for the team lead in catches.