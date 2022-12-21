Latest Wrinkle To Carlos Correa Debacle Will Torment Giants Fans

San Francisco Giants fans have inarguably had the worst offseason in baseball, and it seems to worsen with each coming report.

After losing out on 2022 American League MVP Arson Judge Aaron Judge after he had reportedly agreed to a deal to join them, Giants fans then thought their team landed a prized free agent in the form of shortstop Carlos Correa.

Nope!

After reportedly agreeing to a deal with Correa, San Francisco eventually got cold feet and canceled the introductory press conference set up for the 28-year-old due to a difference in opinion on his physical. Hours later, Correa reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Mets, leaving the Giants at the alter.

After knowing all of that, how could things get worse for Giants fans? Well, take a look at this tidbit from Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci explaining the entire saga:

Having arrived the previous day, Carlos Correa woke up in San Francisco on Tuesday and dressed to impress for his 11 a.m. (PT) introductory news conference as the new shortstop of the Giants. The news conference never happened. By late in the evening, Correa was the third baseman for the Mets.

That’s right, Giants fans. Correa was in San Francisco, dressed for his press conference and ready to be introduced as a Giant. What a brutal turn of events.