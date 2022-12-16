MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Finds New Home With This AL Central Team

Andrew Benintendi is staying in the American League, but it’s not with the New York Yankees.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Benintendi is set to join a young White Sox team that finished second in the AL Central in 2022. But Chicago has promising stars in pitcher Dylan Cease and first baseman Jose Abreu that provide optimism for the franchise.

The Yankees had hoped to bring Benintendi back to New York, but the Bronx Bombers will put their focus on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who they are “very much” in on.

Benintendi’s tenure with the Yankees was a disappointing one. The 28-year-old batted .254 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He had an OPS of .734 in 112 at-bats, and Benintendi did not see postseason action after his season was cut short after wrist surgery.

The White Sox will hope a healthy Benintendi can produce another All-Star season and help Chicago make the playoffs after a year away.